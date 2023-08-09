(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)– Remember to drive sober this month as Pennsylvania State Police will be conducting sobriety checkpoints until September.

Pennsylvania State Police Corry announced Wednesday they will be conducting a sobriety check point for the remainder of the month in the PSP Corry coverage area.

PSP Corry’s coverage area includes parts of Erie, Crawford and Warren Counties.

The station also noted they will release the results from the checkpoint once it has concluded. Anyone planning on drinking should designate a sober driver,