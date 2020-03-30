PSP Corry investigating missing person report

Photo — PSP Corry: Lenny Himes

Pennsylvania State Police Corry (PSP Corry) have announced they are investigating a missing person report.

Lenny Himes, 46, was last seen in the Girard area on March 19th. PSP report Himes checked out of the Green Roof Inn on March 21st and has not been heard from since.

Himes is described as a 46-year-old white male, 5’10, 220 pounds, with brown hair and blue eyes.

He was last known to be in the City of Erie on March 22nd.

PSP says Himes reportedly has a medical condition which requires treatment. Himes’ vehicle is a 2018 Silver Dodge Ram Crew Cab Pickup, Pennsylvania Registration-ZLJ9301.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police at 814-663-2043.