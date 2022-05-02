Pennsylvania State Police across the commonwealth remembered those troopers who made the ultimate sacrifice.

The Lawrence Park Barracks held a ceremony on May 2, to remember the eight troopers who died in the line of duty for “Troop E.”

The ceremony gave fellow troopers, family members and friends a chance to remember those eight troopers.

“You got to take time to remember those troopers and the officers that have gone before us to make sure that they didn’t die in vain and that their family knows that they didn’t die for no reason. We’re still thinking about them and they were here for a reason and they were serving the community,” said Trooper Andrew Hacke, Community Services Officer for Troop E Erie.

Governor Tom Wolf proclaimed May 2 as Pennsylvania State Police day across the commonwealth.