PSP Erie station reopens after HVAC repairs

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police Lawrence Park Barracks is reopening to the public.

The Erie station, located at 4320 Iroquois Ave., will resume normal operations at 3 p.m. on Feb. 16.

The facility was closed to the public and troopers during a project focused on changing the heating and air conditioning system. Black mold and asbestos had caused delays to the repairs.

In a press release, the state police thanked the public for their patience during the closure.

Work on a new barracks in Summit Township is set to begin in 2023.

