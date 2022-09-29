(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for the owner of several tools that were recovered from a local roadway.

At about 6 p.m. on Sept. 24, several tools were discovered scattered throughout the roadway on Garfield Avenue in Harborcreek Township. The tools were found about a quarter of a mile east of Depot Road.

A few of the tools were labeled with the initials “MP.”

PSP noted that the owner of the lost tools can contact PSP Erie at (814) 898-1641 and ask for Trooper Matthew Wier.