(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police conducted a DUI Checkpoint in Crawford County over the holiday weekend and have released their results.

According to a report, the checkpoint took place on July 1 in West Mead Township and 49 motorists were contacted during the day.

Here are their findings:

1 DUI alcohol arrest

2 DUI drug arrests

9 other traffic citations

17 warnings issued

PSP reports impaired driving with alcohol and/or drugs continues to be a persistent issue causing needless deaths every year on roadways.

They also caution against the use of legal and illegal drugs, as prescription drugs can also cause driver impairments, and recommends you plan to have a sober driver.