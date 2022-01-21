PSP Girard searching for suspects accused of stealing laptops, coins & $4,000 in cashed checks from Washington Twp. home

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police are searching for suspects accused of stealing laptops, coins and checks from a home in Washington Township.

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) Girard report they are searching for a suspect or suspects accused of stealing several items from a 79-year-old man’s home on Old State Road in Washington Township.

The police report says sometime between Sept. and Nov. 2021 the suspects reportedly took two laptop computers worth $100, a jar filled with coins valued at around $20, and 10 check books. They are then accused of forging and cashing two of those checks totaling $4,000 before the account was closed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSP Girard.