Speeding and distracted driving continue to be major issues for motorists across the commonwealth.

We spoke with Pennsylvania State Police about an initiative to address the issue.

State police and PennDOT representatives are educating motorists about the dangers of speeding and aggressive driving.

It’s Highway Traffic Law Safety Awareness Week, and state police are shedding light on the dangers of speeding and other traffic violations.

According to the preliminary data from 2021, speeding continues to be an issue in Northwest Pennsylvania and across the entire commonwealth.

“That can include speeding. It can also include changing lanes very quickly riding behind someone closely. All of those are unsafe driving behaviors and we want to remind people not to do any of those are warranted,” said Saxon Daugherty, Safety Press Officer at PennDOT District 1.

Daugherty said that the data shows there was a 10% increase in roadway fatalities in 2021.

He said that many of those accidents were the result of speeding violations.

“Whether you run into some snowfall, heavy rain, maybe driving at night or in foggy conditions, you need to drive slow enough to meet those conditions. So even if you’re driving the speed limit, you can still be cited if you’re going too fast for any inclement conditions,” said Daugherty.

One state trooper said that speeding is not the only issue. Distracted driving is also common, dangerous, and offensive.

“We have all of those new devices in these new cars coming out. Everyone has some kind of cellphone in their vehicle whether they’re obeying the law by not using it, or maybe their being safe and their pulling out, and that device is still in the car, those are distractions,” said Cindy Schick, Pennsylvania State Police.

Trooper Schick said that state police want drivers to focus on the road and what they’re doing behind the wheel.

State police can slow down drivers if they are speeding and decrease the number of accidents.

“If you’re stopped or pulled over for speeding or any other traffic violation, we need you to stay in the vehicle for safety reasons. That is safest for the driver and the other occupants in the vehicle, and for the officer making that traffic stop,” said Schick.

Trooper Schick said that state police want to remind motorists that in areas where drivers can not move over lanes they should reduce their speed by 25 miles an hour.