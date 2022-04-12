(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com)-Pennsylvania State Police have identified both the suspects and stolen items from a recent high speed chase that involved a U-Haul box truck.

On April 11 at approximately 10:34 a.m., State Police received a notice of burglary that took place at Tractor Supply on Downs Drive in Erie.

Multiple items were taken overnight from the fenced area behind the store.

State Police report that the stolen items include three youth ATV’s, a Go-Kart, a trimmer mower, two mini bikes, and a Toro 54 zero turn mower. The total value of the stolen equipment amounted to $17,279.

The suspects used a U-Haul box truck for this theft.

The U-Haul was later located at 4:45 p.m. on April 11. When police attempted to pull over the U-Haul, the truck started fleeing at a high rate of speed.

The pursuit lasted approximately 20 miles and 30 minutes. The U-Haul struck a marked State Police patrol unit which caused disabling damage to the cruiser.

The pursuit came to an end when police used a precision immobilization technique near the intersection of East 17th Street and McClelland Avenue.

One driver and one passenger were found inside the U-Haul.

The passenger has been identified as 33-year-old Michano Johnson of Waterford, PA. Johnson was transported to UPMC Hamot for treatment.

The operator of the vehicle has been identified as 42-year-old John Smith of Waterford, PA. Smith has been taken into custody.

Police were able to obtain search warrants for U-Haul truck along with a residence. It was during the search that police found the stolen equipment from Tractor Supply along with a stolen firearm.

Smith has been lodged in the Erie County Jail and was charged with fleeing and eluding, persons not to possess, receiving stolen property, aggravated assault on law enforcement, recklessly endangering another person, and numerous traffic violations.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Johnson has been charged with receiving stolen property and drug paraphernalia.