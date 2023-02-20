Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) responded to a crash that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The accident happened just before 12:30 p.m. on Monday in the 10,000 block of Wales Road.

According to PSP, a 59-year-old woman was taken to the hospital in serious condition after an ATV and a car collided.

It’s unclear at this time whether the victim was on the ATV or in the car. Wales Road was shut down to traffic as emergency crews responded to that crash.

State police continue to investigate.