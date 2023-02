Just before 3 a.m. Saturday morning, the Pennsylvania State Police and the McKean Hose Company responded to an accident at the intersection of Reichert and Edinboro Road.

According to witnesses at the scene, a Jeep hit a PennDOT Plow Truck. The Jeep sustained moderate damage and was towed from the scene.

One person was transported to UPMC Hamot with unknown injuries.

State Police continue to investigate.