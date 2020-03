Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) continue to investigate a missing person report from oil city.

According to PSP-Franklin, Theresa Ann Bills was reported missing Saturday afternoon from her residence on Eagle Rock Road in President Township, Venango County.

Bills is described as a white female, 5’4,” 115 pounds, brown eyes and gray hair.

Bills was last seen wearing a tan long sleeve shirt and a blue pullover jacket.

Anyone with information should call the PSP-Franklin at 814-676-6596.