(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the identities of two people suspected of retail theft.

According to a PSP report, two men entered an Erie County Lowes home improvement store while wearing masks at about 3:30 p.m. on July 31. PSP allege the men then activated multiple gift cards without paying for them.

Pennsylvania State Police photo

Pennsylvania State Police photo

In total, they allegedly stole about $3,000 in merchandise and gift cards.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

Anyone with information about the incident can contact PSP Trooper Brett Thompson at PSP Erie by calling (814) 898-1641. The incident number is PA2022-1041283.