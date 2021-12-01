PSP looking for four people allegedly connected to November theft at Lowe’s

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are asking the public for help to find four people whom they believe stole merchandise from Lowe’s last month.

The incident happened on Nov. 12 at the Lowe’s on Keystone Dr. off Peach St.











According to PSP, a man and a woman took a number of items from the sales floor of Lowe’s on Peach St. and left the venue without paying. They were assisted by two more men.

The original two got into a dark-colored SUV with light-colored trim around the wheel wells with the items they took and drove away.

The first suspect is a black man wearing a gray hoodie, camo pants and dark-colored boots. The second suspect is a light-skinned woman wearing a tannish-colored baseball cap, a tan-colored jacket, blue jeans and black-and-white shoes.

The two additional suspects are described as black men: One is wearing a baseball cap and a white shirt that has a bear on it and reads “USA,” camo pants and white shoes; the other has short black hair, was wearing a black long-sleeve shirt with “BALMAIN PARIS” on the front, blue jeans, and orange, purple and white sneakers.

Anyone that has information about any of the suspects are asked to call Trooper Kissinger at the PSP-Erie Barracks at (814) 898-1641.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists.