(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is looking for a missing 17-year-old boy last seen in Erie County.

Austin Kocher was last seen at about 7 p.m. on March 14 leaving Harborcreek Youth Services on foot. Harborcreek Youth Services is located at 5712 Iroquois Ave.

Kocher was wearing a white and red hoodie with roses on it, gray sweatpants and white puma sneakers when he was last seen.

He’s described as a white male, about 5 feet 10 inches tall and about 190 pounds. He has short blonde hair and blue eyes.