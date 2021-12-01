PSP looking for two men in Lowe’s theft case from October

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) need the public’s help to identify two men who they believe stole some merchandise from Lowe’s on Peach St.

The incident took place on Oct. 10 at about 6 p.m.









According to the PSP, the men took 25 boxes of Spill Repel Toasted Chestnut laminate flooring without paying. The estimated value of the flooring is $1,003.50.

Both men left through the exit doors and entered a small white pickup truck, possibly a Ford Ranger.

The men are described as two black men: One was heavy set, wearing a short-sleeve white shirt, black shorts, black shoes and glasses; the second was wearing a blue short-sleeve shirt, black pants, possibly red shoes and a black baseball cap.

If anyone has any information about these suspects, PSP asks they call the Erie Barracks at (814) 898-1641.

