PSP Meadville asking for your help finding a missing/runaway 16-year-old

PSP Meadville are looking for a missing/runaway 16-year-old.

Jaylyn Marie Chess was last seen at her home in Meadville. According to police, she left her home to go to the Millcreek Mall on Jan. 9th and did not return. She is believed to have been in the Erie County area since then.

Chess is 16-years-old, 5’3″, 125 lbs, with brown hair, and blue eyes. She has her ears and nose pierced.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville Barracks at 814-332-6911 and reference the incident number PA21-85746.