PSP Meadville looking for missing/runaway teen

Pennsylvania State Police Meadville are asking for the public’s help to find a missing-runaway teen.

PSP Meadville are searching for 16-year-old Dominick Tyler Townsend, 6’02” tall, 120 lbs with long strawberry blonde hair, and blue eyes.

According to police, he left his house on Plank Road, Randolph Twp., Crawford County after an argument.

He was last seen leaving on foot at 7:40 a.m. on 02/23/21 wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, black pants, and red/white Converse shoes.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville Barracks at 814-332-6911 and reference the incident number PA21-245090.