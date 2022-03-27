On March 26, Pennsylvania State Police in Meadville received information that an individual who is wanted on several outstanding arrest warrants, was believed to have been spotted in a vehicle with another individual.

Zachary Thompson is wanted on several outstanding warrants and was believed to be in a 2017 white Volkswagen Golf with Cody Stokes. Stokes is also wanted by PSP Meadville for outstanding arrest warrants.

Members from state police were able to locate the Volkswagen when traveling on Franklin Pike near U.S. 322. It was then that police attempted to initiate a traffic stop.

The vehicle then fled the scene heading east on U.S. 322. and turned south onto Townhall Road, then east on S.R. 285.

The pursuit was terminated near the borough of Cochranton.

The suspects are still at large at the time of writing. Anyone with information on the suspects and their whereabouts is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police Meadville at 814-332-6911.