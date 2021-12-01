PSP need help locating two suspects in Lowe’s power tools theft case

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are requesting the public’s assistance to identify and locate two suspects they believe took over $650 worth of tools in late October.

The incident occurred on Oct. 27 at the Lowe’s on Keystone Dr. off Peach St. around 6:15 p.m.







According to the PSP, two suspects took a number of items and left the store without paying. The items taken include:

Craftsman V20 MAX Power Tool Combo Kit, valued at $179

CFT 20V Two-Tool Kit, valued at $99

DeWalt 20-Volt Max Six-and-a-Half in Cordless Circular Saw, valued at $179

DeWalt XR 20-Volt Two-Pack, Five-Amp Hour Lights, valued at $199

Craftsman 250 Lumen LED Headlamp, valued at $16.28

One of the suspects is described as a white man with long light-brown hair wearing a camo green baseball cap, a Pittsburgh Steelers jacket, blue jeans and white sneakers. The other suspect is also a white man wearing a Pittsburgh Pirates baseball cap, a navy blue hoodie and blue jeans.

Both suspects left in a Silver Ford pickup.

Anybody with information about these suspects is asked to call the Pennsylvania State Police-Erie Barracks at (814) 898-1641.

