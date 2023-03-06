(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Registration is open for the Pennsylvania State Police Camp Cadet summer camp program. The camp is intended to build a relationship between law enforcement and area youth.

The program is open to children aged 13 to 16 in Erie, Warren, Crawford and Venango counties. Registration is available online and open now through April 30. The camp will be held June 11-16 at Allegheny College in Meadville, 520 N Main St.

The is no cost for Camp Cadet, however participants will be required to participate in a fundraiser.

During the week-long event, cadets will see demonstrations from local law enforcement agencies, the PSP Special Emergency Response Team (SERT), and the PSP helicopter. During camp, cadets are “required to show respect, display discipline, and learn military courtesy,” a PSP announcement said. Evenings will be spent on activities that highlight sportsmanship and competition.

A graduation ceremony will be held on the final Friday of camp. Families are encouraged to attend the ceremony.