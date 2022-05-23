(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police has announced plans to hold a sobriety checkpoint for Memorial Day weekend in Erie County.

PSP did not announce an exact time or date or where the checkpoint would be located. It noted that the checkpoint would be “sometime” over the weekend of May 27-30.

“The Pennsylvania State Police in Erie would like to remind the public about the dangers of driving while impaired with alcohol or drugs. This problem continues to persist, causing needless deaths every year,” a PSP announcement said. “We would like to also caution about the use of legal and illegal drugs. Even the use of prescription drugs can also render an operator incapable of safe vehicle operation.”

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking, daily news & severe weather email lists

“Please keep yourself and others safe, don’t drink and drive,” PSP added.