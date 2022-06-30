(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is planning DUI checkpoints for Erie County this weekend.

During the Fourth of July weekend (but not including the holiday itself), PSP will establish a sobriety checkpoint. The checkpoint will be some time July 1 through July 3.

“The Pennsylvania State Police Erie would like to remind the public about the dangers of driving while impaired with alcohol or dugs. This problem continues to persist, causing needless deaths every year,” a PSP announcement said. “We would like to tell everyone that if you plan on drinking alcohol, designate a sober driver. We would like to also caution about the use of legal and Illegal drugs. Even the use of prescription drugs can also render an operator incapable of safe vehicle operation.”

A checkpoint also was held during Memorial Day weekend. Following that effort, PSP announced its checkpoint results and crash data for the same weekend.

Troop E, covering all or parts of Erie, Crawford, Warren and Venango counties, reported 26 DUI arrests during a four-day period. Additional stats included citations for speed (750 drivers), child seats (12), and seatbelts (102). A total of 47 seatbelt warnings were issued. An additional 1,718 citations were written for other violations.

Over Memorial Day weekend, Troop E responded to 51 crashes, including one fatal crash, 11 injuries, and two crashes allegedly involving alcohol.

Throughout the commonwealth, PSP made 526 DUI arrests that weekend, issued more than 9,000 speeding citations, 233 child seat citations, and 1,080 seat belt citations. PSP responded to 775 crashes, including three fatal crashes, 191 injuries, and 66 crashes allegedly involving alcohol.