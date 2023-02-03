(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania is known to have many car pileups, especially when it comes to the winter months.

According to Pennsylvania State Police (PSP), the cause of these pileup crashes is the result of fog and winter weather conditions.

PSP offers these tips if you are involved in a pileup:

Drive slowly forward to the front of the pileup if possible

If stopped, do not stand outside your vehicle on or near the roadway

Get as far away from the roadway as safely as possible (only if you are able to)

If you cannot safely exit your vehicle, remain seated inside with your seat belt on

Check travel info before you head out onto the roads at 511PA.

JET 24/FOX 66 Meteorologists Tom Atkins and Craig Flint explained while it has been a mild winter for Erie this time around, winter hasn’t ended just yet and the snowfall is still coming down for the region.

“It’s been a slow winter, and now that it’s finally waking up, it might not be something you’re used to,” said Meteorologist Craig Flint.

That means people need to act cautiously and be prepared for any danger when out on ice and snow-covered roadways.

“There’s enough snow to coat the roads, especially after sunset. It’ll be wet and then when it gets cold enough, the snow accumulates on top of it (the roadways). Wait until sunset and the temperatures will drop to make the accumulation easier,” said Meteorologist Tom Atkins.

“Especially after sunset is when roadways, especially the untreated ones, become slick but even the ‘treated’ ones can be slick too once we get past the sunset hours,” Flint.

Close Thanks for signing up! Watch for us in your inbox.

And their advice for driving on slick roadways?

“Just slow down and make sure your headlights are on. That’s another thing people sometimes forget — just take it slow, make sure your headlights are on and make sure the washer fluid’s up. It’s nothing that northwestern Pennsylvania hasn’t dealt with 100,000 times before,” both continued.