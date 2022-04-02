On April 1 at approximately 8:10 p.m., members from Pennsylvania State Police Meadville were dispatched to an address on the 100 block of Union Street in Springboro Borough for a house fully engulfed in flames.

Initial reports indicated that there was entrapment within this residence.

Multiple fire departments responded to the scene and were able to extinguish the flames.

It was reported however that there were fatalities involved with this fire.

Initially the number of fatalities was unknown. However, On April 2, police reported that there were four deceased individuals within the residence.

The Pennsylvania State Police Fire Marshall was requested at the scene because of the fatalities.

Police are reporting that among the deceased were 65-year-old Hilda Eberhart, one 14-year-old male, one 10-year-old male, and a six-month-old female.

A 45-year-old female was transported to a hospital and is currently in critical condition.

A 63-year-old male was also transported to the hospital and is in stable condition.