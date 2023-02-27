According to the Ashtabula Police Department, on Friday, Feb. 24, Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) picked up a homeless man in Erie, drove him to Ashtabula and then left him.

State police said that the man requested to be taken there, however, Ashtabula officials report otherwise. In addition to being homeless, he also suffers from cerebral palsy.

Ashtabula police said they first made contact with 52-year-old Douglas Kriner around 1:30 p.m. on Friday. The police chief said concerned community members were calling to report a man who appeared to be struggling to move around with his walker.

That’s when they said they learned PSP drove Kriner to a local homeless shelter. That shelter was closed.

“We made contact with him and we learned that he’d come here from Erie, Pennsylvania. He didn’t have any family, any resources, any friends and any connections whatsoever to Ashtabula,” said Chief Robert Stell, Ashtabula City Police Department.

State police added that Kriner requested to be taken there, but again, Ashtabula officials were told by Kriner that he never asked for that.

“When I spoke to their corporal that was in charge, I had two conversations with him and there was no mention in any of those conversations that he wanted to come to Ashtabula,” Stell said.

The City of Ashtabula Council president shared that this is not the first time he’s heard that PSP has moved Kriner across other state lines, including New York.

City officials said that Kriner claims to have been moved to our neighboring northern state as well.

“I just don’t understand how something like that could happen. Like a person could just be dropped off in an unfamiliar place, in an unfamiliar community, and be expected to fend for himself,” said John Roskovics, Ashtabula City Council president.

When asked by Chief Stell to come back and return Kriner to Erie, PSP refused.

“When I said, ‘could you come back?’ The comment was ‘well we’re not a taxi service,’ to which I said, ‘you were a taxi service this morning,'” said Stell.

Ashtabula police ended up returning Kriner to Erie, taking him directly to a shelter — but they’re still curious as to why PSP facilitated a move like this.

Myles Snyder, communications director for the Pennsylvania State Police in Harrisburg, Pa., released the following statement:

“A PSP Trooper responded to a request of the Perry Hi-Way Hose Company regarding Douglas Kriner, age 52. Kriner requested transport to a shelter in Ashtabula, OH and was driven to the Samartian House after he was provided a meal. At Kriner’s request, the trooper assisted in unloading Kriner’s belongings at the Samaritan House.”