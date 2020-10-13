PSP searching for 6-year-old after mother allegedly kidnapped her while the child was shopping with her father

Photo courtesy PSP: Meir Turner-Dycks

Photo courtesy PSP: Anoliah Shannon

Photo courtesy PSP: Twanna Shannon

Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are looking for a 6-year-old after her mother allegedly kidnapped her from Gabe’s in Erie while the child was shopping with her father.

The incident occurred on Oct. 10th at Gabe’s Department Store in Erie. According to PSP, the father, who has sole custody, was shopping with his child, 6-year-old Anoliah Shannon, when the child’s mother took her.

An arrest warrant has been issued for the child’s mother, Twanna Shannon, for kidnapping of a minor and interference of custody of a child.

Twanna Shannon is believed to be in the Cleveland, OH area, but has ties to Erie, PA. She is believed to be in the company of her boyfriend, Meir Turner-Dycks. Shannon drives a 2008 maroon Chevrolet Malibu Sedan.

Anyone with information is asked to call Pennsylvania State Police at 814-898-1641.