Just before 6:30 p.m. crews from Fairview Fire and Rescue, Lake Shore Fire Department, and West County Paramedics were dispatched to a reported motor vehicle accident on Tow Road in Fairview.

When crews arrived on scene, they were told that the vehicle involved reportedly hit four cement pylons at Chivers Construction. The vehicle was found resting on its roof.

While first responders arrived on scene, they found that the truck was vacant and no victims were located.

Both first responders and Pennsylvania State Police are attempting to local the driver of the vehicle.

This is a developing story.