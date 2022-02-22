(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in finding a suspected retail thief.

The suspect allegedly stole about $150 or more in merchandise from Bed Bath and Beyond at the 6000 block of Peach Street in Summit Township. The merchandise was miscellaneous household goods and Ugg products, according to Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers.

PSP responded to the theft at 3:16 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 20.

The suspect, described as a black female, left in a black SUV with New York plates. She is suspected in another theft at Bed Bath and Beyond.

Anyone with information about the theft can contact Pennsylvania Crime Stoppers at 1-800-4PA-TIPS or report the tip online.

Callers remain anonymous and could be eligible to receive a cash reward for information that leads to an arrest, the solving of a crime/cold case or the location of a wanted person/fugitive or missing person, the Crime Stoppers website says.