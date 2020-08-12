PSP searching for suspect involved in hit and run at Harborcreek Walmart

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a female suspected to be involved in a hit and run at the Walmart on Buffalo Road in Harborcreek.
According to PSP, the pictured female appeared to be driving a light colored SUV on August 11th at 5:10 p.m. at the Walmart on Buffalo Road when she hit a 2015 Can Am Ryker motorcycle with the front passenger side of her vehicle. She then got out of her vehicle, observed the damage to her SUV and fled the scene.
Anyone who can identify the female in the photograph is asked to contact Pennsylvania State Police Erie Barracks at (814)-898-1641 and reference Incident Number PA20-1115180.