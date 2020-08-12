PSP searching for suspect involved in hit and run at Harborcreek Walmart

The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are searching for a female suspected to be involved in a hit and run at the Walmart on Buffalo Road in Harborcreek.

According to PSP, the pictured female appeared to be driving a light colored SUV on August 11th at 5:10 p.m. at the Walmart on Buffalo Road when she hit a 2015 Can Am Ryker motorcycle with the front passenger side of her vehicle. She then got out of her vehicle, observed the damage to her SUV and fled the scene.