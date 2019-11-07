State Police searching for two suspects who allegedly stole an iPhone 6S Plus from the Meadville Walmart











According to the Pennsylvania State Police, two suspects stole an iPhone 6S Plus from the Meadville Walmart on October 30, 2019.

Pennsylvania State Police were dispatched to the Walmart on Conneaut Lake Road in Meadville on October 30th for reports of a robbery.

According to police, the two suspects, a black male with a slender build and a white woman with blonde hair, entered Walmart, proceeded to steal an iPhone 6S Plus, then ran out of the store.

Two Walmart employees attempted to stop the male suspect, but were sprayed with pepper spray as the suspect fled the store. The female suspect exited the store shortly after.

The two suspects then fled on foot towards Palmiero Toyota.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Trooper Scheuer at the Pennsylvania State Police Meadville Station at (814) 332-6911.