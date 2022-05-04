(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police announced it is seeking an unidentified male who was allegedly inappropriately touching himself in more than one business parking lot.

The first incident occurred at about 6:20 p.m. on April 19 in the parking lot of Target at 6700 Peach Street.

According to a PSP news release, a staff member from the store saw the male in the act while he was sitting in his white Tesla featuring black rims and red brake calipers. The vehicle did not have a license plate. The employee confronted the man who then hid his face and drove away before Troopers arrived on scene.

Later that same day, a person in a Tesla matching the same description was doing the same thing in a Walmart parking lot in Pine Township, Mercer County. When confronted again, the male drove off.

This time, however, the vehicle was spotted by Grove City Police. The police attempted to pull the vehicle over, but the suspect refused to stop. After a brief chase, “the pursuit was terminated for safety concerns.”

The male suspect is described in the news release as a “possible Indian male” and was wearing a white button-up shirt and a gray coat.

PSP is asking anyone with information about the incident to contact Trooper Christopher Marghella at (814) 898-1641.