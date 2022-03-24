(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police are searching for Zachary Thompson of Titusville.

According to a news release from PSP, Thompson has multiple warrants out for his arrest for three vehicle thefts and one “theft by unlawful taking.” All of the incidents occurred between Jan. 30 and March 22.

Crawford County Adult Probation also has issued a parole warrant for Thompson, the news release said.

Thompson is a white, 27-year-old male, about 5 foot 8 inches tall, with a medium build, blue eyes and “dirty blond” hair.

The news release states Thompson was charged with the theft of a trailer on Jan. 30 in Oil Creek Township in Crawford County.

Thompson then allegedly was observed stealing a blue 2002 BMW 525i on March 13 in Oil Creek Township. The vehicle was later recovered.

On March 17, Thompson is alleged to have stolen a white 2004 Chevrolet 3500 Silverado dual-rear-wheel truck in Oil Creek Township. The vehicle later was used in a gas drive-off theft later that day in the City of Erie, the news release noted. The vehicle was recovered on March 18 in Conneaut Ohio at Thompson’s girlfriend’s residence. Thompson was on scene in Ohio but fled on foot, avoiding Conneaut Ohio Police officers. Charges against Thompson have been filed in Ohio. Charges are pending in Pennsylvania, the news release said.

Thompson allegedly stole a white Ford F-450, dual-rear-wheel, four-door King Ranch truck with an aluminum flatbed on March 22 in Troy Township, Crawford County. The vehicle was recovered the next day in Troy Township with an Ohio plate. Charges are pending further investigation.

“In addition to the above incidents, Thompson is also the prime suspect in numerous other investigations within Erie, Crawford, Venango, and Warren counties,” the news release stated. “Interviews with family and friends of Thompson indicate he is strung out on heroin and is aware that he will be heading back to state prison.”

PSP is asking that anyone with information about Thompson’s whereabouts contact the Corry State Police at (814) 663-2043.