PSP seeking at least four suspects in Crawford County firearm burglary

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Pennsylvania State Police Meadville are searching for multiple suspects involved in a recent residential burglary near Atlantic in Crawford County.

In a report, PSP said four or five male suspects were involved in the Burglary. The suspects are between the ages of 20 and 30 years old and may be driving a black or dark-colored, four-door sedan with a broken rear window that is covered with plastic or cardboard.

The burglary was at 12:17 p.m. on Feb. 20 in the Laird Road and Leach Road area.

Five firearms were stolen during the burglary — four 12-gauge shotguns and a 16-gauge shotgun — along with ammunition. Rolled coins also were stolen.

The suspects tried to get into other homes in the area before being scared off by the homeowners, the report stated.

PSP has asked for anyone with information about the burglary to call 814-332-6911.