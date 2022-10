(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police is on the hunt for a stolen engagement ring.

Between 1 a.m. and 8 a.m. on Oct. 20, the ring was stolen from a vehicle. The vehicle was at the 300 block of Clark Road in Erie.

The ring is white gold with a center diamond and is valued at $5,000.

PSP is asking anyone with information to contact PSP Erie.