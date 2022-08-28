Pennsylvania State Police is seeking the public’s help in identifying suspects from a recent burglary.

On Aug. 28 at approximately 1:14 a.m., troopers were dispatched to a burglar alarm at Smoker Friendly located at 4478 Buffalo Road in Harborcreek.

Upon arrival it was determined that the suspects forced entry into the store through the storefront door.

Miscellaneous items were reported stolen from this store.

Surveillance showed two suspects involved in this burglary. Both suspects involved fled the scene in an unknown direction.

Pennsylvania State Police is currently investigating this burglary.