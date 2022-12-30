The Pennsylvania State Police (PSP) are enforcing sober driving with checkpoints this weekend.

New Year’s Eve celebrations often include alcohol. State troopers are setting up a sobriety checkpoint this weekend.

State police ask people who plan on drinking alcohol to designate a sober driver. One state trooper reminded residents of the consequences of driving under the influence.

“You’re going to lose your license, you’re not going to be able to drive, crashes, injury, we really don’t want to go to someone’s house and tell someone that they’ve been in a crash or let alone have died because you decided to get behind the wheel and drive drunk,” said Pennsylvania State Trooper Krista Jackson.

State troopers also reminded residents that legal and illegal drugs can impair someone’s driving.