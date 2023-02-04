Members of law enforcement are braved the dunk tank for a cause.

At Voodoo Brewing Company on State Street, employees and Pennsylvania State Troopers were getting dunked! They were raising funds for The Pennsylvania Special Olympics.

One state trooper said each November, members of law enforcement raise money for the Special Olympics with a polar plunge into Lake Erie.

He said this event is another example of their commitment to supporting a good cause.

“We have some great Special Olympics athletes who live right here in Erie. They’ve won awards in the Special Olympics so it’s great to see the community come out and support all of our Special Olympians here in the area and the law enforcement community comes out and does that again and again,” said kirk reese, Pennsylvania State Police Captain.

The event started around 2 p.m. Saturday afternoon, more than $300 have been raised for the cause.