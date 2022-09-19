(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The Pennsylvania State Police will offer car seat checks to parents at local YMCA locations this week.
The event is intended to coincide with Child Passenger Safety Week.
From 7 a.m. to 9 a.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 20, troopers will offer the free car seat checks at Early Learning Academy. The checks also will be offered 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 22, at Eastside Y.
PSP is planning to conduct free seat checks and distribute educational materials at each event. The car seat checks are open to the public.