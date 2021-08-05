PSU-Behrend requiring masks for everyone

Penn State University is changing their policy on face masks on all campuses, including PSU-Behrend.

All students, faculty, staff and visitors are required to wear masks indoors, according to an email from the president of the University last night.

The email stated the mask requirement applies to those who are vaccinated and unvaccinated.

University representatives said they are taking proactive measures to mitigate the spread of Covid-19.

For news delivered right to you, subscribe to JET 24/FOX 66/YourErie.com’s breaking & daily news email list.