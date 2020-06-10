PSU defensive tackle chooses Austin Peay as transfer destination

Breaking News
Penn State defensive tackle Damion Barber entered the transfer portal last week.

A handful of days later, Barber announced his transfer destination.

Barber will make his way to Austin Peay State University in Clarksville, Tennessee. Austin Peay is an FCS school that competes in the Ohio Valley Conference.

Barber is from Harrisburg. He played in eight games in 2019 totaling three tackles. 

Barber was one of several players named in a lawsuit filed by former Penn State player Isaiah Humphries alleging hazing within the team.

