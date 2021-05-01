PSU’s Michal Menet drafted in Round 7 to Arizona Cardinals

Penn State offensive lineman Michal Menet (62) looks over Maryland defense during an NCAA college football game in State College, Pa., on Saturday, Nov. 07, 2020. (AP Photo/Barry Reeger)

CLEVELAND, Oh. (WTAJ) — Former Penn State Center Michal Menet is heading to the Arizona Cardinals, after being selected right after Shaka Toney in the seventh round, at pick 247.

With the 247th pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, we select C Michal Menet. pic.twitter.com/0aJhxnzHlN — Arizona Cardinals (@AZCardinals) May 1, 2021

Menet was a three year starter for the Nittany Lions who never missed a game. All of his starts at the collegiate level came at center, where he was selected on the Third-Team All-Big Ten honors from the coaches and media.

He received a Senior Bowl invitation as well. Menet has served as Penn State’s team captain the last two seasons.

Menet is the one of five Penn State players who were selected in the 2021 NFL Draft.