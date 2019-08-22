Public Art Project in Perry Square asks for community input

You may find some signs around Perry Square indicating that it will soon be the future site of public art.

Artists will cover six cabinets and boxes within the park with graffiti proof vinyl wraps.

This project also looks for the communities input in order to distinguish what would fit best.

In order to accomplish that, a survey which has five questions, is available for anyone to fill out.

“Public art is an important element of creating a sense of place here in Erie. These projects are very exciting and will do a lot to enhance our world class downtown,” said Mayor Joe Schember, City of Erie.

The deadline for input on this project is September 2. You can visit https://cityof.erie.pa.us/ for more information on the project.