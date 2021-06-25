Public art sculpture installed at top of Cascade Trail

A new gateway is being installed at West 2nd & Cascade Streets called the Cascade Path Sun Gate.

The sun gate is being installed at the top of Cascade Trail, the walkway that connects Cascade Street to the waterfront.

Several students from Strong Vincent Middle School worked with two local artists to develop the sun gate.

One of the artists says this type of collaboration is what public art is all about.

“Public art really raises the awareness of who we are as a community. It tells a story, it tells about not only our past, but maybe where we’re headed in the future. I think businesses, companies like to locate where they see cool things happening,” said Tom Ferraro, artist.

The sun gate project was made possible by former West Bayfront residents Marco and Betsy Monsalve.

