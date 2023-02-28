(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The public is invited to participate in an open house for the Presque Isle Gateway District Plan.

The Millcreek Township General Authority will be hosting an open house for the public to give feedback on the Presque Isle Gateway District Plan.

At a special meeting on Jan. 30, the Millcreek Township General Authority approved the purchase and sale of five West 8th Street properties — Bel Aire Hotel, Grasshopper, Joe Roots Grill, the Manor Motel and the Sandbar Draft House & Grille.

The public open house will take place Tuesday, March 21 at 9:30 a.m., and again at 5 p.m., in the

Assembly Room of the Millcreek Township Municipal Building — 3608 West 26th Street.

The open house will give the public the opportunity to give feedback on the plans and next steps for the Presque Isle Gateway District.

Millcreek plans to demolish the businesses and is currently seeking bids to begin demolition. Millcreek Township Supervisor Kim Clear told us earlier this month that they will most likely start with Joe Roots.