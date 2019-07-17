Public forum to take place at Jefferson Educational Society

Erie County is considering a partnership with the Northwestern Pennsylvania Regional College for Erie’s proposed Community College.

Tonight’s panelists will give an overview of the potential partnership for about thirty minutes. Then audience members will be invited to ask questions about the proposal.

The panel will include members of Erie County’s task force, County Executive Katy Dahlkemper, members of Erie County Council, and other community leaders.

Empower Erie is hosting the meeting. The meeting will take place tonight at 7 p.m. at the Jefferson Educational Society on State Street, or you can watch it live on yourerie.com.