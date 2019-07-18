Public hearing discussed the the type of Community Colleges that should be in Erie

Panelists from Erie County’s Task Force coming together for a conversation regarding the type of Community College in Erie’s future. Erie County Executive Kathy Dahlkemper said she wants the County to have something compared to nothing. “We’ve been trying to get a stand alone community college for a while now and the likely hood of that happening is not good,” said Dahlkemper.

Many opinions were shared. Some were for the idea of partnering with the Northern Pennsylvania Regional College. Others urged panelists for a stand alone Community College. “I am leaving with a lot of questions but I am hopeful,” said Principal of Harding School Kevin Harper.