Public hearing discusses Erie Rise Leadership Academy’s future

The public hearing about the future of Erie Rise Leadership Academy started off with the Erie school board citing numerous violations made by the Charter School. “We are concerned with their PSSA results and the fact that their attendance rate is around 60 percent,” said Superintendent Brian Polito.

Neal Brockman from the School Board spoke for more than 2 hours. After that the Solicitor of Erie Rise, Thomas Fitzpatrick started of by questioning Brockman’s testimony. “Erie Rise Leadership Academy is not asking for a free pass,” said Fitzpatrick.

Fitzpatrick said community members love the school and want to see it move forward. Parents supporting Erie Rise showed up with signs that said “I am Erie Rise.”

“Erie Rise is all I know,” said parent Ruth Lanzo. The school board did not vote on any decision at the hearing. If the school board does not renew, Erie Rise can go to the Charters Appeal Court.