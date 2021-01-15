Public input sought to reduce crime in Erie neighborhoods after increase in gunfire

The City of Erie is asking for the community’s help in an effort to reduce crime.

In the last week, there have been two shootings in the area that the city is looking to target when it comes to bringing the crime rate down. Those involved in the effort are saying it’s time for those in the area to answer the hard questions to help the neighborhood grow.

For a second time in just over two days, a person is struck by gunfire in the City of Erie.

According to police, it is believed that these shootings were targeted.

“Officers were called to the corner of 12th and French for a call of shots fired. Upon arrival, they weren’t able to locate any victims. Shortly thereafter, a female victim with a gunshot wound to her leg showed up at the Erie Police Department and then was transported to the hospital.” said Erie Police Department Captain Rick Lorah.

Investigators say the 21-year old victim identified the shooter as 26-year old Brashanique Cooley.

Officers were able to make way to the 4100 block of Maxwell Avenue where they were able to recover the firearm. They found Cooley, who is now facing multiple charges.

Police say they’re concerned about he time the shooting happened along with the location.

“These are happening in the middle of the day, although its concerning that any time of the night that, you know, people are doing this. The fact that they’re doing them in public places is scary. Obviously, we are afraid of crossfire of someone who isn’t the intended target being hit.” Lorah said.

This comes just as the city launched the Neighborhood Concerns Index Survey to identify the east side’s unique needs when it comes to crime reduction.

“We are asking for some brutally honest feedback, so we can know how to address what is happening in our community, so nobody else has to shed a tear, nobody else has to be sad, nobody else has to be heartbroken, nobody else has to worry when they go outside any day.” said Lori Pickens.

The area targeted in the survey is from East 6th to East 26th Street and Holland Street to Wayne Streets. Those who live, work or worship in the east side area are encouraged to fill out the survey by February 5th.

You can click here to fill out the survey.