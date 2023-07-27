(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — The public can now comment on Pennsylvania’s plan to expand internet access across the state using funding through the federal Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) plan.

A new online survey is available from now through August 8 for public comment.

Last month, Gov. Shapiro announced Pennsylvania will receive $1.16 billion in new federal funding to expand broadband access across the Commonwealth.

The state is expected to receive the BEAD funding in 2024 or early 2025 following the NTIA’s approval of the infrastructure plan.

The state will be launching a website following approval to notify residents when infrastructure work will be done in your area.

“The Broadband Development Authority is looking for feedback on the draft plan that will be used to expand access to affordable, high-speed internet across the Commonwealth,” said Executive Director Carson. “Pennsylvania’s broadband initiative is called ‘Internet for All’ for good reason, and input from our residents, businesses, and organizations is crucial to addressing connectivity barriers and needs.”

The entire project is estimated to take four to five years to get Pennsylvania connected by high speed internet.